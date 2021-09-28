Megaport Virtual Edge, Megaport’s On-demand NFV Service, Enhances Branch-to-Cloud Connectivity with Versa SASE

Megaport Virtual Edge (MVE) enables customers to modernise their connectivity, optimise network performance, and reduce provisioning time from months to minutes.

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) (“Megaport”), a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, today announces the availability of Versa Secure SD-WAN, part of Versa SASE , on Megaport Virtual Edge (MVE). Versa Secure SD-WAN with MVE enables branch-to-cloud connectivity on Megaport’s global Software Defined Network (SDN).

Optimising Connectivity with Versa SASE

Many businesses have embraced SD-WAN and internet connections as a means of simplifying their IT connectivity. However, dependence on end-to-end internet connections to key services and resources can impact performance, availability, and security. With Versa Secure SD-WAN, now available on MVE, customers can host localised virtual SD-WAN via VOS™ (Versa Operating System) on Megaport’s global platform and reduce the distance data traverses over internet paths from branch locations to critical services in public or private clouds and even other branch locations.

Once connected, customers can access Megaport’s leading ecosystem of more than 700 enabled data centres worldwide and over 360 service providers, including 230+ cloud on-ramps from the world’s leading clouds such as Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Salesforce.

Versa Secure SD-WAN on MVE Highlights:

Reduced cloud egress costs to cloud on-ramps when compared to internet rates.

Better performance with reduced jitter and latency.

Globally distributed for localised connections.

Point-and-click network provisioning to support interconnection between branch locations, data centres, cloud providers, and IT services.

Real-time provisioning of virtual network infrastructure and interconnections.

No hardware to ship, install, or manage.

Unified end-to-end network provisioning and management to transform legacy networks.

Secure, multicloud connections to more than 360 service providers, 700+ enabled data centres, and 230+ cloud interconnect points.

“Our collaboration with Megaport provides customers a unique way to deploy intelligent, high-speed network connectivity from distributed enterprise locations to the cloud,” said Rahul Vaidya, Senior Product Manager with Versa Networks. “As part of our industry-leading Versa SASE services, the integration of Versa Secure SD-WAN with Megaport Virtual Edge will further help organisations transform their network edge with secure, scalable, and reliable enterprise-wide networking increasing multicloud application performance and dramatically driving down costs.”

Transforming Networking at the Edge

MVE is a globally distributed compute and network service in one. The compute aspect of the service enables customers to host NFV instances in locations where they need them, on demand, and manage them in a point-and-click manner. On the network side, MVE’s built-in transit gateway provides a highly scalable access point for connecting networks, via the public internet, to Megaport’s private SDN. Virtualised devices hosted on MVE can utilise the transit gateway to create connections between the Megaport SDN and their own networks, including branch locations, data centres, and private clouds.

MVE is available in 22 metros across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. This allows customers more flexibility to deploy virtual Versa Secure SD-WAN devices near concentrations of users to localise traffic, improve network security, reduce cloud egress fees and optimise data termination for performance.

“We’re thrilled to provide customers the ability to improve edge network connectivity, by hosting Versa Secure SD-WAN edge routers around the world on Megaport’s global Network as a Service platform,” said Vincent English, CEO of Megaport. “Having Versa Secure SD-WAN integrated into Megaport’s Software Defined Network also allows our customers to optimise their SD-WAN connectivity to improve overall network and application performance at a fraction of the cost of traditional networking.”

For more information about Megaport Virtual Edge, please visit https://www.megaport.com/mve .

For more information about Versa Secure SD-WAN, learn more at https://versa-networks.com/products/sd-wan.php .

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, combines extensive security, advanced networking, industry leading SD-WAN, genuine multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers, and via the simplified Versa Titan cloud service designed for Lean IT. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites trust Versa with their networks, security, and clouds. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Capital, RPS Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

About Megaport

Megaport is a leading provider of Network as a Service (NaaS) solutions. The company’s global Software Defined Network (SDN) helps businesses rapidly connect their network to services via an easy-to-use portal or our open API. Megaport offers agile networking capabilities that reduce operating costs and increase speed to market compared to traditional networking solutions. Megaport partners with the world’s top cloud service providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as the largest data centre operators, systems integrators and managed service providers in the world. Megaport is an ISO/IEC 27001-certified company.