Megaworld allots P40B for Palawan township

Andrew Tan-led Megaworld Corp. has allocated P40 billion for the development of a 462-hectare eco-tourism township in Palawan in the next 10 to 15 years.

In a statement on Monday, the property giant said they remain optimistic on the recovery of the country’s tourism industry post-pandemic.

The project in San Vicente in Palawan will be named Paragua Coastown and will serve as Megaworld’s 27th township.

“As we grow our sustainable developments portfolio, this new township in the beautiful town of San Vicente in Palawan will showcase the best of sustainable tourism and green living. While we transform it into a world-class development, we also commit to the preservation of the island’s biodiversity,” Megaworld Chief Strategy Officer Kevin Tan was quoted as saying in the statement.

Paragua Coastown will be highlighted by hotels and resorts, health and wellness sanctuaries, cultural center, educational institutions, a boutique hotel district and a shophouse district.

The development will also have residential segments like private villas, serviced apartments, themed residential villages, and a mangrove reserve park.

“More than just sustainable tourism, our vision for this expansive Palawan property is to provide an opportunity to those who want the island-life to live and even raise their families here. Aside from the preserved natural surroundings of the beach, mountains and cliffs of San Vicente, we will also provide the facilities and amenities for holistic wellness for our future residents,” Tan continued.



The company noted that the first area to be developed is around 83 hectares of land in Kemdeng, which has its own beachline.

Megaworld posted a net income of P5 billion in January to June, down 7 percent year-on-year, while its consolidated revenues for the period stood at P22.2 billion.

Shares of Megaworld lost 5 centavos or 1.71 percent to finish at P2.87 each on Monday.