Meghan and Prince Harry’s docuseries; Paris Hilton at bill signing

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reveal first Netflix docuseries

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first Netflix series — under their company Archewell Productions — will center on the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports.

Titled “Heart of Invictus,” it is in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, of which Prince Harry is a patron. He will appear on camera and serve as executive producer.

Producers said the series “will follow a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague [in 2022.]”

Paris Hilton returns to Utah for ceremonial bill signing

SALT LAKE CITY: Paris Hilton returned to Salt Lake City for a ceremonial bill signing with Gov. Spencer Cox. It is for a law that regulates treatment centers for troubled teens in Utah.

The new law will require more government oversight of youth treatment centers and documentation for when they use restraints. It will also prohibit centers from using sedation or restraints without prior authorization.

Hilton testified she was abused mentally and physically at a Utah boarding school, where she said staff members would beat her, force her to take unknown pills, watch her shower and send her to solitary confinement without clothes.