Meghan Markle, Gabrielle Union take stand against racism

Meghan speaks out on racial divisions in US

LONDON: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, shared her sadness about racial divisions in the U.S., virtually telling graduates of Immaculate Heart High School — her former high school — that she wanted to speak “because the life of George Floyd mattered.”

In this screengrab, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gestures during a video address to graduates at the Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles. AP PHOTO

Meghan, who is biracial, saw the violent riots after police officers were released in the 1992 beating of Rodney King, and how “those memories don’t go away.”

She offered encouragement, urging graduates to consider the moments of light and humanity that emerged from the actions of peaceful protesters. Meghan wished they were starting their lives in a better world.

AP

Gabrielle Union files complaint against NBC, ‘America’s Got Talent’

LOS ANGELES: Actress Gabrielle Union filed a complaint against NBC and the producers of “America’s Got Talent,” over her allegations that she was fired for objecting to an on-set environment that tolerated racism.

Gabrielle Union AP PHOTO

Known for her roles in “Bring It On” and “Bad Boys 2,” Union became a judge on the talent showcase for a season.

The complaint says Union was harassed and discriminated against because of her race, and experienced retaliation for reporting these problems.

The document enumerates reported issues with the show’s acceptance of racist jokes and remarks from judges, and cites criticism she received about her hair during tapings.

AP