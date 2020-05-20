Meituan Demonstrates its Contributions with the 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

BEIJING, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Meituan Dianping (HKG: 3690), China’s leading e-commerce platform for services, today released its 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report (or “the Report”) to demonstrate how the company has created value for users, industry and society through platform resources and technology innovation.



Meituan Dianping 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

In 2019, Meituan further strengthened focus on its mission of “We help people eat better, live better.” Meituan enhanced its commitment to sharing its social responsibility philosophy across its whole ecosystem in order to promote development and progress and to create better lives, a prosperous industry, and a harmonious society.

Highlights of Meituan CSR Report 2019:

Services for seniors and children became new territories for service consumption growth. In 2019, the number of delivery orders from the elderly increased by nearly 30% over that of the previous year. Meanwhile, child-friendly hotels and restaurants, as well as education services, also saw a boost. In particular, the number of user reviews of “child-friendly hotels” on Meituan more than doubled in 2019.

Meituan provides its 6.2 million merchants with comprehensive support programs to help accelerate their digital transformation. About 49% of China’s “time-honored catering brands” now provide delivery services on Meituan.

“time-honored catering brands” now provide delivery services on Meituan. 3.99 million delivery riders obtained income through Meituan in 2019, an increase of 23.3% year-on-year, and 56.8% of riders were employed in their home provinces.

In 2019, among 257,000 delivery riders from state-registered poor households who earned income through Meituan, 98.4% helped their families out of poverty because of the increased income from their employment as delivery riders.

A better life for 450 million users

In 2019, the per capita service expenditure in China accounted for 45.9% of the total consumption. Meituan has made continuous efforts to meet the diversified needs for the quality life of 450 million users on its platforms through technology innovation, service innovation and product innovation.

The Report shows that services for seniors and children became new territories for service consumption growth. Meituan Waimai, the company’s on-demand food delivery business, has helped solve the difficulties in cooking and dining faced by the elderly. In 2019, the number of delivery orders from the elderly, people aged 60 or above, increased by nearly 30% over that of 2018. Meanwhile, for the younger generation, Meituan witnessed a sharp growth in transaction volume for child-friendly restaurants.

Based on deep consumer insights, Meituan provides users with convenient, quality and trustworthy consumption references. Meituan’s 2019 “Black Pearl Restaurant Guide” served as a credible reference for food lovers, while supporting the development of high quality restaurants by driving their number of online orders for set meals up 69% and the total online sales volume up 190% year-on-year.

At the same time, Meituan is committed to promoting a healthy diet and lifestyle. Its platforms witnessed rapid growth in demands for light, low-calorie, diet and healthy meals, sports and fitness activities and consumer medical and healthcare services in 2019.

The beginning of 2020 was marked by the outbreak of COVID-19, stalling a majority of in-store services. Delivery riders served as people’s lifelines while cities were under lockdown and people had to stay at home. Meituan statistics show that Meituan riders in Wuhan, Hubei province, delivered over 4 million orders during the 76-day citywide lockdown period and over 7,000 supermarkets, pharmacies and grocery stores on Meituan in Wuhan delivered groceries and medicines for residents. Meituan was as well the first in the industry to introduce a “contactless delivery” service to protect users and riders from the virus.

Empowering 6.2 million merchants on digitalization

In 2019, the number of active merchants on Meituan reached 6.2 million. Meituan provides diverse merchant support programs in marketing, delivery, IT support, supply chain, operation and financing, to help them lower costs and improve operational efficiency through digital transformation.

The Report shows that 49% of China’s “time-honored catering brands”, which operate about 3,100 restaurants in 246 cities nationwide, provide delivery services on Meituan, while 19.3% offer group purchase and reservation services and 23.5% use QR codes and other digital payment systems. Meituan’s digitalization support is driving a 23% revenue increase in new catering businesses.

Building “new infrastructure” for digital life and a harmonious society

Meituan has been expanding the coverage and practices of social responsibility through programs in employment, poverty alleviation, and public welfare to help address social problems, leveraging its digital capabilities to build a dynamic, sustainable society with partners.

Delivery riders, which were recently added to the official national occupation list by China’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, have become a “new infrastructure” for urban life. The Report unveiled that 3.99 million delivery riders obtained income through Meituan in 2019, an increase of 23.3% year-on-year, while 56.8% of delivery riders were employed in their home provinces. Among the 257,000 delivery riders from state-registered poor households who earned income through Meituan last year, 98.4% helped their families out of poverty.

Since late January, after the virus outbreak, Meituan has recruited over 950,000 new riders to join its delivery network.

