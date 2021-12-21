Meituan Waimai has Surpassed 100 Million Downloads Globally – Reinforcing the Demand for Quality Food without Sacrificing Convenience

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — App Annie, the leading mobile data and analytics provider today announced that Meituan Waimai , a food delivery app published by Sankuai Technology Company, has surpassed 100 million app downloads across iOS and Google Play worldwide.

Meituan Waimai was released on Nov 19, 2013 on iOS and July 18, 2017 on Google Play. In addition to delivering fast food such as Pizza Hut and KFC, it delivers local favorites such as barbecue and hot pot. The app also enables consumers to order everything from fresh fruit to pharmacy items. This variety has seen the app receive 5-stars from 90% of its user base who cite the plethora of food choices, the convenience of enjoying food at home, and the fast delivery as among the reasons.

Since launch, its iPhone app has reached #1 in terms of daily downloads across 52 countries and has reached at least the top 10 in more than 100 countries in the Food and Drink category.

According to Meituan Waimai, its network of partners covers more than 50,000 restaurants and 5,000 chain restaurants across 250+ cities in the nation. With such wide coverage and limitless options at customers’ fingertips, it is no surprise that over the past 12 months from December 2020 – November 2021, Meituan Waimai was the #1 most downloaded iOS app in the Food and Drink category overall as well as the #1 most downloaded iOS food delivery app in China. ele.me , McDonald’s China, KFC China , and Dingdong Shopping rounded out the top 5 food delivery apps in China, although Dingdong Shopping focuses less on delivering prepared foods and more on delivering seafood, fruits, meats, and vegetables.

Globally, the top markets by download for Meituan Waimai are in China, United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

About App Annie

App Annie is the mobile standard. Our mission is to be the first to unify consumer and market data to generate insights and outcomes fully leveraging the power of AI.