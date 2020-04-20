Meitu’s Beauty Industry Support Plan offers online makeup trial service for global beauty enterprises and retailers for free

XIAMEN, China, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On April 20, Meitu upgraded the Beauty Industry Support Plan to permanently offer their online virtual makeup trial system to global beauty enterprises and retailers for free to help them overcome difficulties caused by the pandemic.

As the coronavirus broke out in early 2020, China’s beauty industry hit a slump. To help the industry get through this difficult season, Meitu launched the Beauty Industry Support Plan, which offers a 3-month online makeup trial service for free to 10,000 beauty enterprises and retailers. In March, for all MeituGenius partners who already use the AR trial service offline, Meitu gave a 3-month extension. This included Givenchy, Shiseido, Clarins, Bausch + Lomb, DFS, and other partners.

As the epidemic continues around the world, Meitu has received many makeup trial requirements from major global makeup brands. Under the current situation, Meitu has decided to upgrade the Plan that was available in China to global enterprises and retailers for free. Meitu wishes to ride out the storm together with fellows around the world.

Generate virtual makeup effect in just 1 minute. Sharing and purchase are also supported.

This online makeup trial system is called the Cosmetic Promotion Assistant. It employs MeituGenius’ AR trial technology and designed for HTML5 page, which assists individual retailers in the beauty industry by providing free trials, which leads to increased sales of makeup products such as lip gloss, blush, eye shadow, and foundation. The system features a fast and user-friendly user interface, and multiple payment methods are supported. The beauty assistant can easily generate virtual makeup effects in just 1 minutes including over 20 styles, such as glossy, satin, metal, diamond, and velvet effects using the AR makeup editor.



Enterprises and their beauty assistants are able to share and sell products on the upgraded system. Having the ability to configure makeup effects on their own branded websites, which can then be shared to social platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, will attract many more users. Meanwhile, purchase links are provided on the trial page that will redirect users to the partner’s official website (or Amazon, eBay, etc.).

Enterprises and retailers can access and use the system through MeituGenius’ official website (https://mirror.meitu.com/), which is now available in Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean.

Meitu helps international beauty enterprises in enhancing the digitalization of their businesses

Meitu’s facial recognition and image processing technologies have assisted global brands in virtual makeup trial services and retailing, which include MAKE UP FOR EVER, Sephora, Givenchy, TOM FORD, Lancome, L’Oreal, Estee Lauder, Clarins, Shiseido, MyGlamm, Watsons, and DFS.

Users of the brands can try on makeup using MeituGenius in the store. The system will also recommend suitable colors and styles based on the user’s facial features. Products available for trial include lipstick, foundation, blush, eyebrow, eye shadow, eyeliner, mascara, and other wearables like sunglasses.

MeituGenius helps brands to understand user habits in depth, improve marketing efficiency, and achieve a more efficient use of store data.

The Meitu Cosmetic Promotion Assistant is the first free digital makeup trial solution provided around the world to help enhance the digitization of beauty enterprises and retailers.

