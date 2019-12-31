“Melai Cantiveros admits getting jealous of Ivana Alawi”

Melai Cantiveros and Jason Francisco share their stories on ‘Tonight with Boy Abunda.’

Melai Cantiveos and husband Jason Francisco have been married for six years now and just like any other couple, they still get jealous.

During their interview on Tonight with Boy Abunda , the Magandang Buhay host was brave enough to name the last person she got jealous of and it was actress-vlogger Ivana Alawi.

“Ivana Alawi, ako naman si Ivana Mulawi,” she joked.

The couple also admitted that there were several times that their marriage was put to test.

“Many times na talaga, Tito Boy. Sa marriage kasi marami talaga ‘yung mga hindi pagkakaintindihan at tsaka kasabay ko nga din siya nagma-mature, kasabay din niya ako nag ma-mature doon namin mas nakikilala ang isa’t isa kung paano kami sa relasyon namin,” Melai explained.

Host Boy Abunda then asked if they were referring to a moment where Jason allegedly got jealous of Carlo Aquino when he was paired up with Melai in the TV series We Will Survive in 2016.

“Hindi naman ‘yung dahilan na ‘yun ang hirap kasi i-explain kasi dahil iispin ng ibang tao trabaho lang, so maaaring sa inyo trabaho lang o maliit na bagay maaaring sa akin hindi yun,” Jason said.

He then explained that as a husband, there are some things that he sees differently and one of which is getting in physical contact with another man even if they are actors. Jason also said that people might perceive him as a close-minded person but he then said that they got to know each other more after the incident.

“Meron akong mga bagay na kumbaga hindi pala niya lubos na nalalaman pa. Para maging maayos iniisip ko na lang na hindi naman pa niya ako naiintindihan… Kahit pa sa lalaki, sabihin mo na ganyan, taping yan ‘di ba? Pero nandoon kasi ‘yung [body] contact ng isang lalaki sa babae so doon mo makikita ‘yung respeto talaga ko sa kanya, asawa ko na siya eh,” he said.

“May mga duration talaga na hindi namin naiintindihan pero dahil nga naiintindihan niya ako na hindi ko talaga siya masyado maintindihan, noong sinabi niya ‘yun naintindihan ko na siya na ‘Ay dapat nirerespeto ko na siya sa gano’n na part,’” Melai said.

Jason, who is also an actor, honestly answered that he would not consider having a love team because he would initially think of what would Melai think.

“Hindi. Actually ko na sayo noon (referring to Melai), bilang ‘yung respeto ko sa kanya na doon kasi magsisimula ‘yung bago pa mangyari ‘yung problema iniisip ko na kaagad kung ano ang magiging mararamdaman niya bilang ako iniisip ko kung magka-love team ako iisipin ko hindi lang ako, hindi lang trabaho, iisipin ko anong mararamdaman ni Melai” he said.

Melai then realized that that challenge made her know Jason more.

“Lesson learned sa amin tito Boy dahil mas nakilala namin ang isa’t isa dahil doon sa pagsubok na ‘yun. Noong nalaman ko na ‘Ay gano’n pala ang naging impact sa kanya’ after no’n naging sensitive na talaga ako. Mas na-realize ko kung gaano ako ka-strong and gaano ako ka-mature mag-handle ng problem.”

Jason and Melai were both housemates in the Pinoy Big Brother: Double Up edition in 2009. They started teasing each other inside the house until they eventually fell in love with each other. “MelaSon” tied the knot in 2013 and they now share two daughters – Amelia Lucille and Stella Rosalind.