“Melai Cantiveros pays tribute to ABS-CBN leaders: ‘Binastos man kayo, nanatili kayong mabubuti at marangal’”

Melai Cantiveros took to social media to extend her gratitude to the leaders of ABS-CBN who attended the congressional hearings and fought for the network’s bid for a new franchise.

“Maraming salamat po sa aming mga bosses na naging boses namin sa pakikipaglaban sa pag-renew ng aming franchise. Di kami magsasawa na magpasalamat sa inyo. Binastos man kayo, nanatili kayong mabubuti at marangal. Ngayon ko naintindihan bakit kayo naging boss namin,” the Kapamilya star said on her Instagram post on Saturday, July 11.

Melai also took a trip down memory lane and recounted the kindness that Gabby Lopez showed towards her after her Pinoy Big Brother stint.

“Naalala ko nung kapapanalo namin sa PBB. After namin manalo sabi ni Sir Gabby na di namin makakalimutan mag-asawa, ‘Jason, Melai sabihin niyo lang sa akin kung may problema kayo ha? Ako bahala sa inyo, okay? Enjoy kayo being Kapamilya ‘,” the Magandang Buhay host shared.

According to Melai, at that point she already felt very at home with ABS-CBN.

“Sobraaa, naramdaman agad namin noon na Kapamilya kami at may-ari pa ng ABS ang kumausap sa amin na ganon. Napatunayan ko na mabait talaga mga boss namin. So much respect po sa inyo, patuloy ang aming dasal at pananalig na mababalik natin ito. Mahal namin kayo,” she stated.

In a separate Instagram post, Melai also commended the network’s generosity that amid the ordeal it is facing, ABS-CBN still continues to be of service to the Filipino people.

The Lopez Group, who owns ABS-CBN, recently donated tents and shower vans to Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) for the stranded passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

“Pagising mo ito agad bumungad na balita sa’yo (pertaining to the MIAA donations), napaka selfless. Salamat sa aming Kapamilya network lalo na sa aming mga boss sa @abscbn na patuloy ang #intheserviceofthefilipino kahit may pinagdadanan. Mabuhay kayo,” she said.

Melai has been one of the Kapamilya stars who has been very vocal about her support for the embattled network.

On Friday, July 10, the House committee denied ABS-CBN a new franchise, voting 70 to 11.