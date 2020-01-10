“Melai Cantiveros shares topless snaps of husband Jason Francisco”

“That’s my hubby!” said “Magandang Buhay” host Melai Cantiveros.

“That’s my hubby.”

Comedienne-host Melai Cantiveros proudly made this statement on Instagram on Thursday as she posted rare snapshots her husband, actor Jason Francisco, showing off his fit physique at the beach.

The said photos, which show Jason without his shirt on as he enjoyed a dip in the famous Virgin Island, were taken during their vacation in Bohol with their kids, Mela and Stela, for the holidays.

“Flex ko lang ang entry ni Papangstrolls,” Melai added in her caption.

As of writing, the post already had over 15,000 “likes” and dozens of comments from followers of the celebrity couple.