“Melai Cantiveros thankful to work with best friends Fifth Solomon and Alex and Toni Gonzaga in new movie”

Read Melai Cantiveros’ heartfelt message for her friends.

Melai Cantiveros took to social media to express her appreciation for her best friends Toni Gonzaga, Alex Gonzaga, and Fifth Solomon as they finished working on an upcoming movie.

Now that they are done with the shoots, Melai admitted that she misses her friends.

“Sobra tlaga bitaw nakaka sepanx, lalo na pag mga kaibigan mo talaga ang mga kasama ko. Gusto ko lang i-shout out and loud na very grateful ako sa friendship na binigay ni Lord sa amin. As in talaga super ang tawanan, lokohan, sharean, minsan nagkakaiyakan pa,” Melai said in her Instagram post.

The comedienne remarked that she is proud of Fifth for his stellar directorial work in their new movie.

“Kay direk Fifth na napakagaling sa larangan ng direksyun, nakaka-proud na kaibigan mo na ang nagdi-direk sayo, ‘yung napaka-comfortable mo habang nagwo-work ka,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Melai said that she is thankful for Toni’s wisdom.

“Kay ate Toni @celestinegonzaga na talagang ate na ate sa amin ni Alsy Balsy (Alex), I’m so happy kasi aside sa trabaho na binigay mo Tetons ng @tincanfilmsph, nakaka-proud na ang producer mo ay kaibigan mo din at ‘yung wisdom sa araw araw ay the very best for me. Lagi ko isha-share din sa iba,” Melai said.

In her message for Alex, the comedienne stated that she considers the actress as a sister already.

“Siyempre to my Alsy Balsy, best friend @cathygonzaga Thank you kasi talagang sobra Als, wala akong kapatid na babae pero ikaw sobra ang love mo, na-feel ko ‘yun sa’yo , gusto mo pa maglips to lips tayo. Huy pero talagang very grateful ako sa FRIENDSHIP talaga. As in family na ako.” she stated.

Melai also extended her gratitude to Paul Soriano and to his production house.

“Kay direk Paul at sa @ten17p napaka-organize and isa sa napakagaling na production I’ve ever [worked with],” she posted.

Details of their new movie is yet to be announced.