“Melai Cantiveros thankful to work with best friends Fifth Solomon and Alex and Toni Gonzaga in new movie”

Read Melai Cantiveros’ heartfelt message for her friends.
Melai Cantiveros took to social media to express her appreciation for her best friends Toni Gonzaga, Alex Gonzaga, and Fifth Solomon as they finished working on an upcoming movie.
Now that they are done with the shoots, Melai admitted that she misses her friends.
“Sobra tlaga bitaw nakaka sepanx, lalo na pag mga kaibigan mo talaga ang mga kasama ko. Gusto ko lang i-shout out and loud na very grateful ako sa friendship na binigay ni Lord sa amin. As in talaga super ang tawanan, lokohan, sharean, minsan nagkakaiyakan pa,” Melai said in her Instagram post.
The comedienne remarked that she is proud of Fifth for his stellar directorial work in their new movie.
“Kay direk Fifth na napakagaling sa larangan ng direksyun, nakaka-proud na kaibigan mo na ang nagdi-direk sayo, ‘yung napaka-comfortable mo habang nagwo-work ka,” she stated.
At nagkakapostan na rin ng Sepanx story @cathygonzaga @fifthsolomon ,ako may entry dn ako , sobra tlaga bitaw nakaka sepanx , lalo na pag mag kaibigan mu tlaga ang mga kasama ko , Gustu ko lang i shout out and Loud na very grateful ako sa Friendship na binigay ni Lord sa amin ,♥️♥️♥️ As In tlaga super ang twanan , lokohan , sharean ,minsan nagkakaiyakan pa , kay direk Fifth na napaka galing sa larangan ng direksyun , nakakaproud na kaibigan muna ang nag didirek sayu , yung napaka comfortable mu habang nag wowork ka , kay ateTony @celestinegonzaga na tlagang ate na Ate sa amin ni Alsy Balsy , im so happy kasi aside sa trabaho na binigay mu tetons ng @tincanfilmsph nakakaproud na ang producer mu ay kaibigan mu dn at yung wisdom sa araw araw ay the very best for me , lagi ko ishashare dn sa iba , xmpre to my alsy balsy bestfriend @cathygonzaga Thank u kasi tlagang sobra als , wala akong kapatid na babae pero ikaw sobra ang love mu , nafeel ko yun sayu , gustu mupa maglips to lips tayu , HUY pero tlagang very Grateful ako sa FRIENDSHIP tlaga , as in Family na ako , kay direk Paul at sa @ten17p napaka organize and isa sa napakagaling na production ive ever work , Sana Uulitin hehehhhehe ♥️♥️♥️🤍🤍🤍🤍 dtu nga pag uwi ko wala akomg bukang bibih kundi kayu , sabi na ni jason Amazing 😂😂😂😂 #Exorsissum
“Kay ate Toni @celestinegonzaga na talagang ate na ate sa amin ni Alsy Balsy (Alex), I’m so happy kasi aside sa trabaho na binigay mo Tetons ng @tincanfilmsph, nakaka-proud na ang producer mo ay kaibigan mo din at ‘yung wisdom sa araw araw ay the very best for me. Lagi ko isha-share din sa iba,” Melai said.
In her message for Alex, the comedienne stated that she considers the actress as a sister already.
“Siyempre to my Alsy Balsy, best friend @cathygonzaga Thank you kasi talagang sobra Als, wala akong kapatid na babae pero ikaw sobra ang love mo, na-feel ko ‘yun sa’yo , gusto mo pa maglips to lips tayo. Huy pero talagang very grateful ako sa FRIENDSHIP talaga. As in family na ako.” she stated.
Melai also extended her gratitude to Paul Soriano and to his production house.
“Kay direk Paul at sa @ten17p napaka-organize and isa sa napakagaling na production I’ve ever [worked with],” she posted.
Details of their new movie is yet to be announced.