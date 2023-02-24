Melbourne Dance Collective NO ZU Announce Final Show

Melbourne heat-beat dance icons, NO ZU, have shared the details for their final show. The announcement comes via an Instagram post following news of their breakup earlier in the week. The group’s final show will occur on Friday, 24th March at the Night Cat in Fitzroy with support from Our Carlson, Shove and DJs Milo Eastwood and Adriana.

Commenting on the breakup, the band’s founder, Nic Oogjes, said, “With the release of Heat Beat, a collection of final recordings featuring our beloved, late singer, Daphne Camf, and then embarking on a run of emotional, but celebratory shows, the time feels right to go out on a high.”

NO ZU – ‘Liquid Love’

[embedded content]

“It’s time to pursue some other things,” Oogjes said, possibly referring to his solo project, Cong Josie.

NO ZU formed in 2007 as a four-piece punk band. As the personnel expanded to include up to 10 members, they found their niche playing a uniquely irreverent combination of funk, mutant disco and no wave.

“There is no feeling quite like being on or off stage when the 20-limbed mutant ZU slime-monster takes over and the bond between band members and between the band and crowd takes hold,” Oogjes said.

He added, “Let’s do it one more time.”

NO ZU Last Show

Friday, 24th March – The Night Cat, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale now

Further Reading

NO ZU Release ‘Liquid Love’, Their First New Original Music Since 2016

NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our 50 Favourite Australian Songs of 2022

Chapter Music Turns 30 – Ten Things That Define the Melbourne Indie Label