Melbourne International Jazz Festival Details Expansive 2022 Event

The Melbourne International Jazz Festival has shared the details of its upcoming 2022 edition. Set to take place between 14th and 23rd October, the beloved festival has announced its first international lineup since 2019.

More than 400 artists will participate in the ten-day event, including five-time Grammy-winning vocalist Lalah Hathaway, guitarist Al Di Meola, pianist Tal Cohen, and Grammy-nominated saxophonist Melissa Aldana, all of whom are part of the program’s Modern Masters series.

Fat Freddy’s Drop will perform at this year’s Melbourne International Jazz Festival:

[embedded content]

Meanwhile, the festival’s special event programming brings Fat Freddy’s Drop, The Bamboos, Emma Donovan and The Putbacks to the Sidney Myer Music Bowl. In addition to this marathon event, MIJF presents Dan Tepfer’s Natural Machines, the Melbourne premiere of Disruption! The Voice of Drums, and a 30th-anniversary reunion for Morgana, who’ll celebrate at Chapel Off Chapel.

Elsewhere, The JazzLab will bring back its late-night jams with appearances from Mike Nock, Francesca Remigi and Federico Calcagno, Quentin Angus, and Tangents to name a few, while the west side of Melbourne will be treated to performances from Solomon Sisay, the Black Jesus Experience, Harriett Allcroft, and Soft Power.

“Melbourne has long been the epicentre of Australia’s vibrant and buzzing jazz scene – we’re famous the world over for it – and a huge part of the Melbourne International Jazz Festival has always been about celebrating and showcasing the best of our vibrant scene,” explained the festival’s director Michael Tortoni,

“Now, with borders open once more, I am absolutely thrilled to open the festival, and this city, back up to the world with the best jazz musicians and performers from across the country and around the globe set to converge here this October. It’s going to be a hell of a party.”

The full lineup for the 2022 Melbourne International Jazz Festival is available via their official website.

Melbourne International Jazz Festival

Friday, 14th October – Sunday, 23rd October – Various Locations, Melbourne, VIC

Further Reading

Love Letter To A Record: Tora On Fat Freddy’s Drop’s ‘Based On A True Story’

Lineup Announced For Quandamooka Festival on Minjerribah (Stradbroke Island)

The Teskey Brothers & Emma Donovan Cover Archie Roach’s ‘Get Back To The Land’