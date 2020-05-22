Trending Now

Melbourne Meme Street Artist Lushsux Claims He Was Attacked Following 50 Cent Murals

Melbourne street artist and memer Lushsux has claimed he’s been attacked for his work, following his viral mashup murals. The murals have seen plenty of 50 Cent mashups: 50 Cent as Oprah, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Mike Tyson, even US Vice President, Mike Pence.

50 Cent has been sharing heaps of the murals, and a couple of days ago, he shared himself reimagined as Mike Tyson. The caption read, “this guy need a ass whoopin bad, he still doing this shit.”

Lushsux then posted a screenshot of 50 Cent’s post, along with an image of blood on a hospital bed. The caption read, “50 seems to want some more walls? Unfortunately some 6 or 7 smoothebrains at one time on the street already put me in hospital already this month because of this shit.”

“I dont like to bring up all the bad stuff I have to deal with just to paint some ha ha funny you laugh now images on walls but I guess now is a chance. I constantly have to unwillingly fight people ( among other insane shit you would not believe even if I told you ) on the street who for whatever cooked reason seem to feel the need to come up to me at a wall and start trouble. It’s tiresome, but it will not ever stop me doing what 99.8% of what everyone else seems to for the most part get a hearty chuckle out of, because they aren’t sociopathic pieces of shit.”

50 Cent then swiftly responded by posting another image of his art, captioned, “The artist got [punched] in the [face] that wasn’t me i didn’t do that.”

Lushsux quickly clarified that he didn’t blame 50 Cent for the attack and, in fact, blamed violent video games. “We gotta ban that shit already,” wrote the street artist.

Image: Instagram/Lushsux

