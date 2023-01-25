Melbourne Metal Band Thornhill Suffer Break-In and Theft of Equipment

Burglars have broken into the rehearsal space of Melbourne alt-metal band Thornhill and stolen a significant amount of the band’s equipment and merchandise. According to a post on the band’s Facebook page, nearly $100,000 worth of goods were taken, including drums, cymbals, guitar equipment, merchandise, instrument cases and personal items.

“Sometime in the last few days our rehearsal space had been broken into and most of everything Thornhill and our members own has been stolen,” the band said. “This is a devastating blow to the band after the last year we have had trying to get back on track mentally, gearing up for a big year of touring.”

Thornhill – ‘Arkangel’

﻿

The band previously cancelled their October/November international tour, citing mental burn out. The group chose to withdraw from the tour so that they could “recharge and be ready to go again in 2023”.

The theft comes at an unfortunate time for the band as they prepare for an Australian support tour with Architects and New Zealand headline shows supported by Alt. “We are working closely with our agents in regards with our upcoming New Zealand and Australian tours to see if we can make things work,” the post reads. “We are trying our best to put these shows on for you.”

The band have insurance, but they’ve expressed concerns about whether it will cover all their equipment. They’ve set up a crowd funding page and asked supporters and fans to spare what they can. “If you can spare anything it would mean the world to us […] we are trying to find a way to get back on our feet and keep this band alive.”

Further Reading

Counterparts And Thornhill To Support Architects On 2023 Australian Tour

Thornhill Announce Departure of Guitarist Matt van Duppen, Cancel International Tour Dates

Scottish Punks The Exploited Announce ‘Real Punk Rock’ 2023 Australian Tour