Melbourne Minimal Wave Hero Karen Marks Announces First-Ever Live Performance

Karen Marks, the underground Melbourne musician who created one of Australia’s most recognised minimal wave recordings with her 1981 single ‘Cold Café’, has announced her first-ever live performance. Marks will perform a one-off show at Melbourne Town Hall on Friday, 28th April. Entry will be free, but those wishing to attend must RSVP online – you can do that here.

For the performance, Marks will be joined by a band that includes Ash Wednesday (of JAB, Models and Einstürzende Neubauten), plus Beasts of Bourbon‘s Charlie Owen, Blue Ruin’s Adam Learner, Human Backs’ Mal Kilpatrick and Grasshole’s Rick Hawkins. YL Hooi and Modal Melodies are on support duties.

Karen Marks – ‘Cold Café’

[embedded content]

In 2019, interest in Marks’ sole single was renewed some four decades after it was released, when it was reissued by Melbourne label Efficient Space along with multiple other tracks.

In addition to ‘Cold Café’, the release also featured ‘Won’t Wear It for Long’, which features guitar from future Icehouse member Robert Kretschmer. Another track, ‘You Bring These Things’, was written by Paul Kelly and gifted to her by the iconic singer-songwriter himself. The release also featured a demo version of ‘Cold Café’, along with another long-lost song, ‘Problem Page’. Listen to Marks’ discography below.