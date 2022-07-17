Melbourne Musician Akosia Appears In ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Melbourne musician Akosia Sabet has made an appearance in one of the year’s most anticipated superhero movies, scoring a credit for Thor: Love And Thunder. The Ghanian-Australian artist formally confirmed her appearance in the film via a post on social media recently.

“I’ve been keeping this one to my chest for almost two years now,” Akosia said on Instagram. “Thor: Love And Thunder is out now and I’m in it!! I play Bast, the goddess of pleasure, protection and health from the Black Panther pantheon.”

Akosia has confirmed her appearance in Thor: Love And Thunder

“It was such an incredible experience that I will never forget and I am truly honored to be part of the marvel family,” Akosia said, before thanking the likes of Marvel Studios, Disney, and director Taika Waititi.

In February, rumours of Akosia’s appearance in the film appeared online, with The Cosmic Circus reporting that Akosia had been cast in the role. However, they were apprehensive to confirm the news, noting that their source was nothing more than the actress’ IMDB page, which they noted could “certainly be questionable”.

However, as could be expected with a film directed by New Zealand’s Taika Waititi, Thor: Love And Thunder also features a number of other names from the Oceanic region, including the likes of Russell Crowe, Jenny Morris, and of course, Chris Hemsworth, who appears in the title role.

