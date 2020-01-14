Melbourne Punks Cable Ties Announce New Album ‘Far Enough’, Share First Single

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 15, 2020

Melbourne punk trio Cable Ties have announced a follow-up to their 2017 self-titled debut, sharing the news that their new album Far Enough will be releasing Friday, 27th March through Merge Records/Poison City.

To coincide, the band have released a video for new single ‘Sandcastles’, which Cable Ties say is a critique of the notion that “effective activist community can be created by shouting down and casting out anyone who doesn’t abide by the social norms or language of an exclusive community or group.

“The song is aimed at a figurative individual who doesn’t have any interest in making positive changes in society or participating in open and productive discussions about political and social issues. Rather, they set themselves up as the gatekeepers of progressive groups by aggressively policing language and immediately casting out anyone who doesn’t abide by the codes of behaviour they have created,” said the band in a statement.

“This turns purportedly intersectional, progressive groups into exclusive clubs only accessible to people with homogeneous opinions, social and economic backgrounds, and ways of speaking.”

In addition, the band have announced they’ll be hitting the road for a few local shows and festival appearances over the next couple months before heading overseas.

Watch the video for ‘Sandcastles’ and check out tour dates below.

[embedded content]

Cable Ties Australian Shows

18th January

Fitz Ritz, Melbourne

14th February

Gaytimes Festival, Yarra Valley

15th February

Something Unlimited, Darebin

28th February

Vic on the Park, Sydney

29th February

Farmer and the Owl Festival, Wollongong