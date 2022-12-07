Melbourne Punks CIVIC Release New Single ‘Born in the Heat’

Melbourne scuzz five-piece CIVIC have released the new single ‘Born in the Heat’. The song is from their upcoming album, Taken By Force, which will be released on Friday, 10th February through Cooking Vinyl Australia.

The album was recorded in the Castlemaine countryside, an hour and a half outside of Melbourne, and was produced by veteran punk producer and founding member of Radio Birdman, Rob Younger.

CIVIC – ‘Born in the Heat’

’Born in the Heat’ follows the album’s lead single, ‘End of the Line’, which is preceded on the album by a field recording of emergency sirens and a marching drumbeat. The field recording reflects a serendipitous moment during the album’s tracking while in the Victorian countryside.

“We knew we wanted to start the record with war sirens, but we didn’t want to just grab them off YouTube,” said lead singer Jim McCullough. “One night we all woke up to these emergency sirens going off, so I ran out into the paddock and recorded it on my phone.”

McCullough continued, “We had Lewis [Hodgson, guitar] and [Matt Blach, drums] set up two snares across from one another and pound out a marching drumbeat at about two in the morning – the whole thing was so intense and creepy and incredible.”

CIVIC are launching ‘End of the Line’ at a string of Victorian shows this month. They’re also supporting King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard at St Kilda’s Palace Foreshore on Saturday, 10th December.

CIVIC ‘End of the Line’ Tour

Thursday, 15th December – Geelong, Barwon Club

Friday, 16th December – Belgrave, Sooki Lounge

Saturday, 17th December – Frankston, Pelly Bar

Tickets here.

Other shows

Saturday, 10th December – Palace Foreshore, Melbourne (supporting King Gizzard)

Friday, 17th February – OK Motels, Charlton, VIC

Saturday, 25th February – Down South Fest, Port Fairy, VIC

