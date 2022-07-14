Melbourne Rockers Majak Door Release New Single & Announce Tour

Melbourne-based rock outfit Majak Door have just unleashed their new single ‘Seeing Red’ and announced an Australian East Coast tour to celebrate.

A DIY effort produced and mixed by the band’s vocalist and guitarist Frankie Vakalis, ‘Seeing Red’ is a gritty, lo-fi jam with dreamy vocals that tackles themes of resilience in the face of hard times.

Watch: Majak Door – ‘Seeing Red’

[embedded content]

“The song touches on feelings of remaining strong, stepping back from yourself, taking a breath and letting things come as they are,” the band explains in a press statement.

“It’s a victorious beat of the drum calling to better times, a raw energy channelling hope, despair and love.”

The group’s celebratory tour will see them visit fans in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Wollongong later this month.

You can catch their full list of tour dates below, and take ‘Seeing Red’ for a spin above.

Majak Door 2022 National Tour Dates

Saturday, 23rd July

The Gasometer, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website

Thursday, 28th July

The Brightside, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 29th July

The Great Club, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 30th July

The Shy Postie, Wollongong

Tickets: Official Website