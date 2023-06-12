Melbourne Sets Record With 10,000 People Playing Kazoos

Ten thousand people gathered in Melbourne over the weekend to set a new record: 10,000 people playing 10,000 kazoos. The mass-participation event was part of the city’s RISING Festival, and was organised by musician Ciaran Frame.

“It’s going to be a big, unifying, howling moment in the heart of Melbourne, in Federation Square, and anyone can take part,” Rising Festival wrote on their website about the event, which was simply billed as ‘10,000 Kazoos’.

Melbourne Kazoos Its Way To A World Record

The event – which took place on Saturday afternoon in Federation Square – was hosted by comedian Sammy J, and the crowd was led through songs from Rick Astley, Billie Eilish, Céline Dion, Tina Turner, and more.

“I looked out on to the sea of kazoos and I noticed that some of them were shiny – people had BYO-ed theirs – and some enterprising young children had stacked kazoos on to the ends of one another to make large kazoo horns,” wrote The Guardian’s Giselle Au-Nhien Nguyen.

“Here with my bird’s eye view of my fellow Melburnians who were as unhinged as me to show up to this event, I saw the best of humanity.”

You can watch some footage of the event below.

RISING continues in Melbourne until Sunday, 18th June.

