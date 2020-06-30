Melbourne shows competence in handling largest container ship 

The Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT) has set another milestone in servicing the CMA CGM Ural, the largest container ship by maximum capacity that docked at the Port of Melbourne (PoM).

The world’s largest container ship CMA CGM Ural Photo from ICTSI

VICT Chief Executive Officer Tim Vancampen said the arrival of Ural last June 25 showed Port of Melbourne’s capacity to service the next generation of bigger vessels. Its arrival also highlighted the growth of the shipping industry that would bring further the economies of scale to the Victorian market and supply chain.

“PoM’s operations have undergone significant change over the years including automation, changes to supply chains and to the infrastructure that supports them,” he said.

VICT welcomed the 10,622-twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) Ural, named after the Ural mountain range that runs from north to south through western Russia. The 299-meter long vessel is one of six currently deployed on the Southeeast Asia-Australia trade route called AAX1.

“VICT is well equipped to accommodate this class of vessels ranging from 10,500 to 13,000 TEU and plans to further invest in the Port of Melbourne to accommodate the next generation of vessel ranging from 15,000 to 18,000 TEU. We will ensure that Port of Melbourne will continue to fulfill its role as the main gateway to Victoria, and consolidate and expand its position in the global shipping network,” he added.

The vessel can carry up to 10,662 TEU, with containers stacked up to 12-high on-deck. Compared to the 4,500 TEU carried by the average container ship currently calling at PoM, this is a significant increase in load carrying capacity.

The Ural commenced its 42-day round-trip in Malaysia, calling at Singapore. It then made its way around Australia’s southwest coast and arrived at Melbourne’s Webb Dock for handling by terminal operator VICT. The Ural spent 44 hours in Melbourne before departing for Sydney and Brisbane.

Brendan Bourke, chief executive officer of Port of Melbourne, said the arrival of Ural is an indicator of the durability of the Australia-Asia trade, despite the challenges presented by coronavirus disease 2019 and recent natural disasters. It has demonstrated the port’s ability to accommodate the next generation of global container vessels.

“We’re always looking at ways to leverage the significant capability of our operations. We’ve developed a 30-year strategy that addresses PoM’s critical role as part of an interconnected network of physical infrastructure, commercial systems and land-uses,” he said.

Anthony Orgill, general manager of Asia ANZ Lines, ANL, said the arrival of the vessel was significant for the shipping industry.

“By implementing larger container ships into our services, we can support clients operating between Australia, Southeast Asia and beyond. Today’s occasion marks a fantastic milestone as a business and as an industry, highlighting our ongoing evolution to accommodate increasing demand, population growth and productivity,” he said.

VICT is part of the International Container Terminals Inc. network of managed terminals.