In news that won’t come as a surprise but is still deeply upsetting, Melbourne Zoo has revealed that its iconic Melbourne Zoo Twilights concert series will not be going ahead in 2021.

In a statement given to press today, Melbourne Zoo director Michelle Bruggeman said that, “For more than 30 years, Zoo Twilights has been synonymous with summer at Melbourne Zoo.”

“We know people will be disappointed that we’ve had to miss a season, but we look forward to an even bigger 2022 season.”

“Anyone who has been to Zoo Twilights would know that proceeds from tickets contribute to efforts to save the critically endangered Mountain Pygmy-possum from extinction,” Bruggeman continued.

“Zoos Victoria will continue that fight to save these tiny possums from extinction despite Zoo Twilights not going ahead next year.”

Reps for the event also state that the constantly changing nature of the coronavirus prevented them from being able to plan a decent lineup with enough time.

ICEHOUSE, Randy Newman, Missy Higgins, The Cat Empire and more played this year’s Melbourne Zoo Twilights series.