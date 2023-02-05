Melbourne’s Arty Ziff Unleashes New Dance Anthem ‘Rockstar’ Ft. Lemonade Baby

Naarm/Melbourne-based producer Arty Ziff has just hit play on a new EDM anthem dubbed ‘Rockstar’, featuring local alternative-pop artist, Lemonade Baby.

Produced by the artist himself and mixed by SUB-human (Slumberjack, What So Not), the tune is an upbeat dancefloor jam about a top night out on the town.

‘Rockstar’ Ft. Lemonade Baby

[embedded content]

“‘Rockstar’ to me is about the perfect night out, and for that one night you are a rockstar,” Ziff explains in a press statement.

“Initially this song was meant to be an instrumental, but when Lemonade Baby got his hands on it, the track transformed into a party anthem.”

The track comes alongside a joyous music video, co-directed and starring beloved Aunty Donna’s Mark Samual Bonanno.

Also co-directed by Jam Nawaz, the clip features Bonanno dancing aggressively around the streets of Bulleke-bek/Brunswick.

“The video is inspired by two things,” Ziff says. “Iconic solo dancer video clips, (‘Weapon of Choice’ by Fatboy Slim, ‘Lonely Boy’ by The Black Keys) and the viral Techno Viking video.

“We find our protagonist either early morning or early night trying to find a secret party. But on the way there, he is dancing to his favourite song.”

You can take it for a spin above.

