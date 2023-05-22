Melbourne’s PBS FM Asks for Listener Support During Radio Festival 2023

According to its manifesto, Melbourne community radio station PBS FM exists to “nurture, inspire and champion Melbourne’s diverse music community.” It does this by virtue of a musically-diverse program grid that foregrounds not just local talent but also local voices with a passion for music from all parts of the globe.

On Monday, 15th May, PBS – which broadcasts on 106.7FM in Melbourne and can be found online worldwide – launched its annual Radio Festival, a time when the listener-funded service asks the community to take out or renew a 12-month membership or make a one-off donation. Radio Festival continues until Sunday, 28th May.

Cong Josie & The Crimes – ‘Margarita’ (Live at PBS)

[embedded content]

The theme of this year’s Radio Festival is Keep It Real, a nod to the station’s commitment to no-fuss authenticity. The primary reward for becoming a member is contributing to the prosperity of a non-commercial community radio station. But anyone who joins or renews during Radio Festival also goes in the running for one of several daily prize packs. A separate major prize draw applies to any memberships taken out between Monday, 1st May and Friday, 30th June.

Major prizes include a Vespa Primavera, a Golden Plains double pass, a five-night trip to The LuWow Lodge in Coolum Beach, Queensland, and loads more. Head to the PBS website to find out more about the daily prize packs and the major prize draw.

PBS broadcasts out of Collingwood Yards, a not-for-profit creative precinct in Melbourne’s inner north. The station relocated to the Yards in December 2021 following two decades on nearby Easey Street. PBS’ long-running Drive Live series returned in February 2023, taking place in the Music Market Event Space in Collingwood Yards for the first time.

The likes of Cong Josie, Don Glori, Moody Beaches, Press Club and Blonde Revolver performed during Drive Live 2023, and the events were only open to PBS members. PBS members also receive the PBS Waves magazine twice a year, go in the running for tickets and music giveaways throughout the year, gain discounted entry to various PBS events, and get discounts at more than 100 businesses around Melbourne and Victoria.

You can head here to join, renew or donate now.

Further Reading

Live Music Lineup Announced for Melbourne’s Reclink Community Cup 2023

Amyl and The Sniffers, Liz Stringer & More to Play Live at Triple R in April

triple j’s Like A Version – The Complete List