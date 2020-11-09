Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl To Host New Festival ‘Live At The Bowl’

Iconic Melbourne venue Sidney Myer Music Bowl has been enlisted to host a new music festival over the summer, titled ‘Live At The Bowl’.

The COVID-safe festival, which will act like more of a concert series akin to NSW’s Great Southern Nights, will take place throughout January, February and March.

$17.2 million AUD has been put aside specifically for the event, and it is expected to produce up to 2,000 jobs.

In addition to live music, the venue will also play host to a string of other types of events, such as open-air cinemas showing IMAX films, food and beverage outlets and more.

“This extensive program will showcase Victoria’s incredible creative talent, deliver thousands of jobs and reinvigorate our creative, hospitality and events sectors,” said Victoria’s Minister for Creative Industries Danny Pearson, as reported by 7 News.

“It will be a celebration of all we’ve achieved together to get through this year, and will bring people back to the experiences we love in new, exciting and COVID-safe ways.”

While there’s no news yet on who will be playing the event, stay tuned for announcements in the near future.