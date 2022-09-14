Melbourne’s Terra Release Dark New Pop-Punk Jam ‘Perfect Crime’

Melbourne alternative rock band Terra have just shared a brand new single with us, a dark and glitchy slice of modern alternative rock dubbed ‘Perfect Crime’.

The track is packing infectiously singable pop-punk chorus with frantic guitar lines and even a tasty little lead solo thrown in for good measure.

WATCH: Terra – Perfect Crime

As lead singer Cassie Jade explains, ‘Perfect Crime’ is a song about betrayal.

“[It’s about] being backstabbed by someone who turns people against you and tries to make you believe they did nothing wrong,” she says in a press statement. “The ‘Perfect Crime’ is a metaphor for getting away with toxic behaviour, gaslighting to ‘erase evidence’ from someone’s memory and replace it with a fallacy.”

The frontwoman continues: “This song felt important for me to write to express a crappy situation I’ve been holding onto for a very long time. Other Terra songs touch on similar themes, but the lyrics haven’t been as transparent as I feel they are in this song. I wrote it for me but I know lots of people have dealt with similar situations, and to me this feels like a way to call out and shed awareness on this kind of toxic behaviour.”

The song comes packing a dark, slick music video by Crow River Visuals which you can check out above.

To celebrate the release, Terra will head out on a national tour, supported by The Comfort and Wolf & Chain, kicking off in Sydney this Friday before heading to Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide.

Peep their full list of tour dates below.

Terra 2022 Tour Dates

Supported by The Comfort, Wolf & Chain

Tickets on sale now via Destroy All Lines

Thursday, 15th September – The Zoo, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 16th September – The Vanguard, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 17th September – The Leadbeater, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 18th September – The Crown & Anchor, Adelaide SA