Melbourne’s West Set Festival Returns With Birdz, Pookie, And More

Following a difficult few years for the event, Melbourne’s West Set has announced its return, taking over the City of Maribyrnong throughout October for a number of free events. This year’s celebrations also see West Set reinvented as part of the Victorian Government’s ongoing ‘On The Road Again’ initiative.

Launching on 14th October and running until 30th October, the festival will see a number of free performances from diverse lineups across four performance spaces throughout Footscray. These events will take place across Local recording studio and bandroom Kindred Studios, music school and shop Chasing Sound, and pop up venues Las Palmas and Railway Reserve.

Birdz – ‘Aussie Aussie’

[embedded content]

Friday evenings will see Railway Reserve springing into action, with performances from a number of location and international artists, including Pookie, Adriana, Colette, Jamie Tiller, Chee Shimizu, and Eden Burns, thanks to local tastemakers and curators Finding Figaro. Saturdays at Kindred Studios will likewise see names like Birdz, Placement, Srirachi, and Rum Jungle taking to the stage.

Las Palmas will feature live music from Saturday evenings and midday Sundays, with lineups curated in partnership with the Melbourne International Jazz Festival and ThinOzone. As such, the venue will play host to Black Jesus Experience, Amaru Tribe, Parvyn, and more throughout the month. Finally, Chasing Sound will feature Sam Chasman Trio and Paula Maki Trio across the last two Saturdays of October.

The 2022 edition of West Set is something of a comeback for the festival, which initially launched back in 2016. Forced into hiatus as a result of COVID, and forced to cancel its 2021 event at the last minute, this year will be the long-awaited fourth edition of West Set. Full lineup and venue details are available via the event’s official website.

West Set 2022

Melbourne International Jazz Festival – Las Palmas

Black Jesus Experience

La Influencia

Solomon Sisay

GP Saxy Ensemble

Kidstruments Live! By Playable Streets

Finding Figaro – Railway Reserve

Jamie Tiller (UK)

Chee Shimizu (JPN)

Eden Burns (NZ)

Adriana

Darcy Justice

Belda (IND)

POOKIE (Live)

DJ JNETT

Colette

Zjoso

Diimpa,

Daniel Pisano

Noise In My Head

Kindred Studios

Birdz

Srirachi

KVYNL

Rum Jungle

Solidarity Sound System

Placement

Seaweed on Sticks

ThinOzone – Las Palmas

Amaru Tribe

Chikchika

Parvyn

Iaki Vallejo

Seble Girma

Christina Melkamu

The Seben Brothers

Vanessa Estrada

Alcides Neto

Synthotronica

Los Cojones

Chasing Sound

Sam Chasman Trio

Paula Maki Trio

Dates & Venues

Fridays, 14th October – 28th October – Railway Reserve, Footscray, VIC

Saturdays, 15th October – 29th October – Kindred Studios, Footscray, VIC

Saturdays, 15th October – 29th October & Sundays, 16th October – 30th October – Las Palmas, Footscray, VIC

Saturday, 22nd October and Saturday, 29th October – Chasing Sound, Footscray, VIC

