Melco Style to Kick Off 2023 The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series this June Pearl Dragon x Xizhou Hall_Crispy Giant Grouper Skin, Deep-fried Sea Cucumber, Braised Wagyu Beef Cheek 遠年陳皮崑崙脆釀遼參配蘇式和牛臉頰.jpg

MACAU – Media OutReach – 8 May 2023 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment announced today the highly-anticipated reactivation of its mega cross-regional gastronomic series with the 2023 Black Pearl diamond restaurants this summer. This unprecedented partnership will showcase a total of 10 four-hands dinners between Melco’s signature restaurants and some of the most sought-after 2023 Black Pearl diamond restaurants to be held in City of Dreams, Studio City or Altira Macau starting in June and running throughout 2024. The first two crossover collaborations: Jade Dragon at City of Dreams and Yong Fu from Shanghai, and also Pearl Dragon from Studio City and Xizhou Hall at Park Hyatt Suzhou, will take place respectively on June 23-24 and July 15-16. Tickets will go on sale starting May 17 (Wednesday) with an exclusive 10% discount for Melco Style members.

Executive Chef Kelvin Au Yeung of Jade Dragon, City of Dreams

Executive Chef Xu Kunlei of Yong Fu, Shanghai

Supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Melco Style Presents: 2023 The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series represents Melco’s latest effort in promoting Macau as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy while also reinforcing its Macau properties as top dining destinations for locals and tourists alike. These extraordinary collaborations will offer gourmands the opportunity to discover and savor the regional specialties from all over China, and at the same time help to promote some of the greatest restaurants of Macau both locally and beyond, as well as to preserve Macau’s diversity in food culture through “Inheritance, Innovation, and Exchange.”

Tossed Fish Maw with King Crab and Truffle and Cordyceps Soup, by Jade Dragon

Braised Rice with Mozambique Red Shrimp, by Jade Dragon

Coinciding with the United Nations’ Sustainable Gastronomy Day on June 18, this dinner series will debut with a powerful duo of Black Pearl three diamond restaurants: the prestigious Jade Dragon at City of Dreams and Yong Fu from Shanghai. Executive Chef Kelvin Au Yeung of Jade Dragon and Executive Chef Xu Kunlei of Yong Fu will join hands for the first time to create a six-diamond gourmet extravaganza that is not to be missed between June 23 and 24 at Jade Dragon.

Priced at MOP 3,582* per person for Melco Style WeChat members and MOP 3,980* per person for non-members, the sumptuous nine-course feast will bring together the best flavours of authentic Cantonese and Ningbo cuisines in a once-in-a-lifetime gastronomic experience at the multi-award-winning Jade Dragon, including Michelin three stars.

Executive Chef Otto Wong of Pearl Dragon, Studio City

Executive Sous Chef Calvin Yu of Xizhou Hall at Park Hyatt Suzhou

Coming up next will be the second four-hands dinner to be held at Studio City’s Michelin one star Pearl Dragon between July 15 and 16. The restaurant’s Executive Chef Otto Wong will join force with Executive Sous Chef Calvin Yu from Black Pearl one diamond Xizhou Hall at Park Hyatt Suzhou to craft an exquisite menu that is characterized by the distinctive Cantonese and Huaiyang cuisines.

Priced at MOP 2,059* per person for Melco Style WeChat members and MOP 2,288* per person for non-members, this second collaboration dinner is set to deliver a remarkable six-course menu featuring some of the most well-loved signatures as well as newly-created off menu delicacies from both restaurants.

Chilled French Blue Lobster in Osmanthus Wine, Marinated South African Abalone in Yellow Wine, Drunken Razor Clam with Lychee Wine, by Pearl Dragon

Crispy Giant Grouper Skin with Pomelo Peel, Deep-fried Sea Cucumber Stuffed with Minced Shrimp, Braised Wagyu Beef Cheek with Aged Tangerine Peel Sauce, jointly by Pearl Dragon and Xizhou Hall

More details on the remaining lineup of Melco Style Presents: The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series in 2023 and 2024 will be revealed at a later stage. For enquiries and reservations, please call (853) 8868 2822 or visit www.cityofdreamsmacau.com/en/offer/an-exquisite-feast-of-6-diamond for the Jade Dragon x Yong Fu event, and (853) 8865 6560 or www.studiocity-macau.com/en/promotions/a-pearly-feast for the Pearl Dragon x Xizhou Hall event. Full payment is required upon reservation. Stay tuned for the latest privileges and promotions exclusively for Melco Style WeChat members: www.cityofdreamsmacau.com/en/melcostyle.

