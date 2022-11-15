Melco’s Jade Dragon honored as Macau’s one and only Black Diamond restaurant by Trip.com Gourmet 2022 Global Elite Restaurant Listimage-1.jpeg

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach – 15 November 2022 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment announces Jade Dragon, its signature Cantonese fine-dining restaurant at City of Dreams, continues to uphold its status as Macau’s one and only Black Diamond restaurant by Trip.com Gourmet 2022 Global Elite Restaurant List for the second consecutive year.

Jade Dragon is further recognized by Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2022 with Three Michelin-Stars and Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2022 with Three Diamonds, being the only restaurant in Macau to achieve the highest honors in all three prestigious culinary ranking platforms. Jade Dragon presents exquisite culinary masterpieces created with the freshest seasonal ingredients and delectable delicacies. With spectacular designer décor and superlative personalized service, the restaurant sets the benchmark for fine dining in Macau.

Jade Dragon’s honors and awards include:

Trip.com Gourmet Global Elite Restaurant List 2021-2022 (Black Diamond)

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2018, 2020 – 2022 (Three Diamonds)

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2019 (Two Diamonds)

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2019 – 2022 (Three Stars)

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2016 – 2018 (Two Stars)

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2014 – 2015 (One Star)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2014 – 2022

SCMP 100 Top Tables 2014 – 2022

Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence 2014 – 2022

Tatler Dining Best Restaurants Hong Kong & Macau 2017 – 2021 (Best Restaurant)

The recently announced Trip.com Gourmet’s 2022 Global Elite Restaurant List also presented Alain Ducasse at Morpheus a Diamond accolade while Yí at City of Dreams and Studio City’s Pearl Dragon each garnered Platinum Gold awards. Additionally, City of Dreams’ L’ATTITUDE, Studio City’s Spotlight and Kiku and Altira Macau’s Ying each won Gold awards.

Mr. David Sisk, Melco’s Chief Operating Officer of Macau Resorts, said, “The achievements highlight Melco’s ongoing contribution towards Macau’s development as a world center of tourism and leisure, and our commitment to elevating the city’s presence on the global culinary scene as a UNESCO-designated Creative City of Gastronomy. We are grateful for the work of our wonderful F&B teams and thank the organizers for the recognition. We will continue to provide a safe environment in which we welcome back visitors and locals as they experience Melco’s diversified and memorable offerings.”

Trip.com Gourmet‘s Global Elite Restaurant List was launched in 2016 to provide travelers with accessible food and restaurant recommendations. The 2022 edition of the Global Elite Restaurant List covers restaurants spanning across 66 Chinese cities. Restaurants are selected based Trip.com user reviews and assessments by an expert jury panel. The five tiers of the awards include Black Diamond, Diamond, Platinum, Gold and Silver.

Hashtag: #Melco

