meldCX and Kastus® announce next-generation antimicrobial touch screen partnership

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — meldCX, an enterprise software solution provider that transforms the process of building and deploying apps for single-purpose devices, announced a partnership with Kastus® to use antimicrobial screen protectors on touch screen kiosk devices. This partnership comes at a time when consumers are particularly concerned about engaging with touch screen surfaces with the possibility of being exposed to pathogenic organisms.

“Antimicrobial coatings are vital right now for giving consumers a higher level of safety in shared touch screen environments. The Kastus proprietary 24/7 Antimicrobial coating technology for screens and touch overlays, that will soon be applied to meldCX-powered kiosks, offers enhanced ‘always on’ protection and gives consumers the confidence to interact with shared touch screens,” John Browne, founder and CEO of Kastus, said.

“Consumers who use meldCX-powered self-service and frontline devices will now experience the intuitive meldCX platform while ensuring that their transactions have enhanced protection,” he continued.

24/7 Antimicrobial Protection for Touch Screens

Kastus is on a mission to tackle the growing issue of harmful bacterial contagion and spread with its game-changing, patented 24/7 antimicrobial touchscreen surface coating. Why Kastus technology?

Scientifically proven to block up to 99.99 [1] percent of surface harmful bacteria

percent of surface harmful bacteria Delivers ‘always on’ antimicrobial protection to shared touchscreens and personal devices, such as tablets and smartphones

Recently proven to be effective against the human coronavirus

“We are thrilled to launch this partnership with Kastus to help protect consumers,” Joy Chua, EVP Strategy and Marketing of meldCX, said. “As consumers have become more aware of touching devices, and the need intensifies for automation, this partnership is a breakthrough in reassuring organisations and customers of a comprehensive approach to rapidly tackling the challenges without significant cost increase.”



Kastus® coating technology offers 24/7 Antimicrobial touchscreen protection.

Monitoring Surface Cleanliness with Vision Analytics

meldCX is an industry leader in enterprise platform development with a core philosophy to make simple and cost-effective for organizations to develop, deploy and manage commercial applications for IoT devices and digital transformation initiatives.

meldCX will soon make public access to its new AI driven compliance and safety focused feature, Project SAMi (short for Surface Awareness Management intelligence), which allows intelligent monitoring, control, and cleaning of any surface or otherwise in conjunction with this new partnership. The new feature can be used by customers and system integrators.

Project SAMi augments the traditional “time-based” scheduled cleaning system and reactive cleaning protocols, with a model that prioritises high-usage devices and the areas in which they are installed.

The aim of the feature is to optimise efforts in cleaning high-touch or high-traffic areas, allowing organizations maintain cost baselines and effectiveness and reducing risks associated with contact with self-service devices.

Project SAMi, in conjunction with the 24/7 antimicrobial touchscreen surface coating in partnership with Kastus will prove essential for unattended kiosks in the healthcare, hospitality and retail industries.

These insights confirm the consumer desires and business opportunities that meldCX will address with their next generation, Kastus®-protected, antimicrobial touch displays. If companies would like a sample, they are available now. For more information, please contact the meldCX team at marketing@meldcx.com . The product will also be distributed via the AOPEN global channels and certified meldCX partners.

About meldCX

meldCX is an affiliated company within the Acer and AOPEN groups. Its flagship product, meldCX®, is a leading comprehensive cross OS enterprise platform for development of digital transformation (DT), making it simple and cost-effective for organizations to develop, deploy and manage commercial applications for IoT devices and DT initiatives. meldCX also has a line of dedicated hardware solutions, which combines professional displays and device management capabilities in one neat solution.

To find out more about meldCX visit www.meldcx.com

About Kastus

Founded in 2014, Kastus is an award-winning Irish nano-technology company offering a patented range of antimicrobial coatings designed to protect glass and ceramic surfaces from harmful bacteria during a products’ lifecycle. The technology has global use potential across a host of industries; benefitting everything from smartphones and touchscreen kiosks to screen protectors.

While the Kastus® Intelligent Surface technology™ coating was originally designed to enhance new products, businesses can now retrospectively add the newly launched ‘Kastus Screen Protectors’ to help provide enhanced protection on existing public touchscreens. Ideal for the likes of restaurants, retail, healthcare venues and travel hubs.

To discover more visit www.kastus.com

[1] ISO 27447 Antimicrobial certification standard independently verified by Airmid laboratories

