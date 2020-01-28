“Melissa Ricks returns to TV”

The actress shares on Instagram her comeback project and why she agreed to return to acting.

Melissa Ricks pleasantly surprised her followers yesterday, January 27, with good news on her Instagram. The actress turned celebrity vlogger announced her TV comeback via the Julia Montes starrer “24/7.”

“#ComingSoon,” the former teen star captioned her photo of the teleserye’s script.

Melissa went on a hiatus from showbusiness after giving birth to her daughter Kiera in 2015. Her last TV appearance was in an episode of “ Maalaala Mo Kaya ”.

When asked by a netizen on the reason why she is returning to acting, Melissa simply replied, “Julia.”

“24/7” is also the comeback project of Julia, who appeared with the Fil-Am actress in the iconic 2012 TV series Walang Hanggan.

Melissa will also be reunited on the show with former love team partner Matt Evans.