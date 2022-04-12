Members Of Nirvana, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam Release Debut Album As 3rd Secret

Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil and Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron combine in the alt rock supergroup 3rd Secret. The trio of Seattle heavyweights are joined by Bubba DuPree, Jennifer Johnson, and Jillian Raye. The band’s self-titled debut album is out now.

Bass player Krist Novoselic co-founded Nirvana with Kurt Cobain in 1987. He remained the band’s bass player up until Cobain’s death in 1994. Guitarist Kim Thayil co-founded Soundgarden with Chris Cornell in 1984. He played lead guitar on every Soundgarden album up until Cornell’s death in 2017.

Matt Cameron was also a member of Soundgarden, joining in 1986 and playing on all six of the band’s albums. Cameron joined Pearl Jam after Soundgarden broke apart in 1997. Soundgarden got back together in 2010, but Cameron managed to hold down two jobs at once. He’s still Pearl Jam’s drummer today, appearing on the band’s 2020 LP, Gigaton.

3rd secret is notably the first album Thayil and Cameron have worked on together since Soundgarden’s final album, King Animal, from 2012. Soundgarden were on tour in Detroit, Michigan, when Cornell died in May 2017.

The other members of 3rd Secret have plenty of music biz experience, too: Jon “Bubba” Dupree played in the D.C. hardcore band Void; Jillian Raye is a member of Novoselic’s alt-rock project Giants in the Trees. Raye and Johnson share vocal duties on the album. Listen below.