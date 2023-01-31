Memphis LK to Support Carly Rae Jepsen on 2023 Australian Tour

Melbourne artist Memphis LK has been added to Carly Rae Jepsen’s upcoming tour of Australia.

She’ll support the Canadian popstar as she makes her way around the country in March, playing dates in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne. Two more shows in Sydney and Melbourne were recently added due to demand – see all dates and details below.

Memphis LK: ‘Coffee’

[embedded content]

Singer, DJ, and producer Memphis LK – formerly a member of the band SAATSUMA – has been gently making waves over the last few years. Her most recent release was the EP Too Much Fun, which dropped two weeks ago and featured the previously released single ‘Coffee’. She also just played a DJ set at Berlin’s renowned HÖR studios, and it’s very much worth a watch.

Jepsen, meanwhile, is returning to the country for the first time since late 2019. Apart from her headline shows, she’s also locked in to headline Golden Plains in Victoria. Her latest album The Loneliest Time, arrived in October last year.

Carly Rae Jepsen – Australian Tour 2023

Tickets on sale now.

Tuesday, 7th March – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW – SOLD OUT

– SOLD OUT Wednesday, 8th March – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW – NEW SHOW

Thursday, 9th March – The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Monday 13th March– Forum Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC – SOLD OUT

– SOLD OUT Tuesday, 14th March – Forum Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC – NEW SHOW

