Men Have More Chances To Find True Love Than Any Other Dating Apps, Farmers New Study Found

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Coronavirus has changed the dating apps irreversibly. More people are joining online dating apps to find true love instead of hookup. Farmers(farmersdatingapp.com), a dating app farmers who are seeking for a serious relationship , conducted a survey and found men on Farmers have much more chances to find love than any other dating apps.

A recent survey of user demographics showed the rate of males to females signed up for the app is 1:2.5, about a 40/60 split, with women being the majority.

That’s true. Ogury’s study found a massive gender imbalance amongst dating app users . The men and women gender ratio on Tinder is almost nine to one, while even the “female-friendly” apps like Bumble have fewer than 20% of Bumble users, which indicates the men to women rate’s seven to three.

“The study is entirely surprising!” explains spokesperson, Jasmine Young. “As we all know that more men use dating apps than women on dating apps like Tinder and Bumble, it seems ‘hopeless’ for men to find the significant one. But Farmers has changed the entire game, with more women on Farmers, men can always have more matches.”

“Besides, we also noticed that Farmers is full of high-quality female users. Living on a farm is the ideal way for most city folks, working in a beautiful scene with less pressure makes our female users more relax and attractive,” said Jasmine.

Not only does Farmers have more women, but it also has the highest success rate. According to Farmers’ newest study, it shows the matches rate is 2.4%.

A 2016 study from Queen Mary University of London indicates that men on Tinder swipe right far more than women do, leaving them with a low success rate about 0.6%.

“Well, if you look at the data, we’re seeing a matches rate 2.4%, which is the highest among all dating apps compared to Tinder’s 0.6% matches rate. The result is quite obvious, men have 4 times chances to find true love on Farmers than Tinder! For men who have difficulty to get matches and find love, Farmers is always the best choice,” added Jasmine.

About Farmers

Farmers connects country singles and farmers looking for love.

Official site:

https://www.farmersdatingapp.com/

iOS:

https://itunes.apple.com/app/farmers-dating-only/id1403301272?l=en

Google Play:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dating.apps.farmers.only

For media inquiries:

Jasmine Young

970-102-10063

Help@farmersdatingapp.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/men-have-more-chances-to-find-true-love-than-any-other-dating-apps-farmers-new-study-found-301065632.html