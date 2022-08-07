Meningococcal Warning Issued For Splendour In The Grass Attendees

An urgent health warning has been issued by NSW Health, urging all attendees of this year’s Splendour In The Grass festival to be wary of symptoms related to meningococcal. As the ABC reports, all attendees of the festival were sent an email on Friday which urged them to be alert of any signs of the disease.

According to the message, two cases of meningococcal disease have been confirmed in people who attended the 2022 Splendour In The Grass festival. The news also comes following the report that a man in his 40s from Sydney had passed away from the disease on Thursday, just weeks after he had attended the festival.

As NSW Health points out, the disease is uncommon, though its impact can be severe. As such, those who attended Splendour In The Grass between 21st July and 24th July have been urged to remain alert for sudden onset of fever, headache, joint pain, neck stiffness, and a rash of red-purple spots or bruises.

NSW Health also noted that so far this year, there have been 15 cases of meningococcal disease reported in NSW, with younger people most at risk of being affected.

Meningococcal disease is classified as a rare, yet contagious condition caused by the meningococcus bacterium. Though largely preventable due to vaccines, the disease still persists on a year-round basis.

The small outbreak of meningococcal disease in those who attended Splendour In The Grass follows on from the difficult year faced by the festival, with its first day cancelled due to adverse weather conditions, and the remainder of the three-day event marred by exorbitant amounts of mud throughout the festival grounds.

