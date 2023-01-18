Mental health focus makes Boehringer Ingelheim stand out as Top Employer 2023 in Asia Pacific for Third Consecutive Year

Boehringer Ingelheim is one of 15 global Top Employers worldwide

Achieved Global Recognition and Top Employer Certification in 29 countries From Top Employers Institute®

Outstanding employer benefits with emphasis on wellbeing, attractive work environment, and rewards and recognition

SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Boehringer Ingelheim has been awarded for the third year in succession a “Global Top Employer” by the Top Employers Institute, one of the world’s 15 best employers. Regionally, it has been recognized as a Top Employer across ASEAN, Korea, Australia, and New Zealand (ASKAN).

The certification highlights the company’s commitment to prioritizing mental health for employees, in addition to nurturing talents to instil a changemaker mindset.

Boehringer Ingelheim’s employer offerings do particularly stand out in the dimensions of wellbeing, work environment, as well as rewards and recognition. The results reflect the company’s holistic employee healthcare and wellbeing approach that, beyond its emphasis on mental health, integrates concepts of physical, social and financial health. Through dedicated programs and offers, its employees receive support that is relevant for them and their families. This includes a work environment of physical and emotional security, an inclusive way of working together creating a sense of belonging, mental health awareness initiatives and manager trainings, focus on work-life-balance, opportunities for volunteering, and competitive pay and benefits.

“We are honored to receive this recognition by the Top Employers Institute both globally and regionally. With over 2,800 employees from 24 different nationalities in our diverse region, this is a testament to our commitment to the well-being and growth of our employees. Boehringer Ingelheim is dedicated to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace through our established leadership development initiatives and extensive talent development programmes that bring out the best in our people. In these changing times, we remain dedicated to our people and ensure that they remain engaged, empowered and appreciated,” said Armin Wiesler, Regional Managing Director and Head of Animal Health, ASKAN, Boehringer Ingelheim.

Nurturing talent and instilling a growth mindset is driven throughout the organisations’ key employee programmes with the aim to support broader skill sets development and create a fulfilling work environment. Some of these programmes include the Regional Talent Move programme which aims to build agility and resilience by allowing employees to take on a stretch assignment in a different country for up to six months to work on a project or business problem, and the B-effect project that is run in partnership with Ashoka, an international network focused on social entrepreneurship and teaches employees to create positive change and innovation by developing a change maker mindset using a six step process.

“We constantly challenge ourselves to raise the bar of our people’s well-being and consistently invest in developing their skills and the value they can bring to the organisation and society. By doing so, our people are equipped with leadership and entrepreneurial skills to improve outcomes for patients and animals,” said David Serés, Human Resources Director, ASKAN, Boehringer Ingelheim.

Boehringer Ingelheim has stepped up its commitment towards sustainability within Asia Pacific by launching initiatives such as Making More Health that enable employees to reach their full potential and impact on health and societal challenges. While partnering with the Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC), many employees have participated in animal vaccination campaigns to help control and prevent the spread of rabies in the region, making an impact on animal health. In addition, employees’ general well being and growth mindset are nurtured through a variety of learning and training experiences, regular team discussions, employee assistance and stress relief programs, family days and disease awareness talks.

Boehringer Ingelheim has been listed among the top employers in multiple countries and regions for the past nine years. This year, Boehringer Ingelheim will receive the award in 29 countries, as well as additional certifications in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and – ranked first – the Latin America regions.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that transform lives, today and for generations to come. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term perspective. More than 52,000 employees serve over 130 markets in the three business areas, Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. Learn more at https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognised as an employer of choice. Established over 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified 2 052 organisations in 121 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9.5 million employees globally.

Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.

MLR Code: NP-ASK-100011