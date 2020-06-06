Meralco assures customers: We’ll keep lights on

MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco) on Saturday assured its customers that their power supply won’t be cut in case of unpaid billing amid the virus pandemic.

In a virtual briefing, Meralco spokesman Joe Zaldarriaga said the power distributor “will be very considerate in terms of the needs of our customers.”

Zaldarriaga said “disconnection is not really part of what we are thinking of right now in terms of service to our customers”. He added that Meralco’s primary concern was to keep the lights on.

The listed firm announced an installment payment program that would provide reprieve to all customers during the coronavirus quarantine.

Customers who consume 200 kilowatt hours (kWh) or less in February can pay in installments of up to six equal monthly payments, while those who used up 201 kWh or more are entitled to four equal installments.

“We are hoping that the installment plan will already be our way of helping them in terms of managing their payments,” Zaldarriaga told reporters.