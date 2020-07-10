Meralco cuts power rates in July, its ‘lowest since 2017’

Electricity rates will drop by P0.0286 per kilowatt hour (kWh) this July, the lowest since 2017, the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) announced on Friday.

This cuts the overall rate to P8.6966 per kWh this month from P8.7252 per kWh in June.

“With four straight months of generation rate reduction, and a total rate decrease of more than one peso per kWh since the start of the year, this month’s overall rate is significantly lower than that of July 2019, which was P9.9850 per kWh,” Meralco said in a statement.

This month’s overall rate is also the lowest since September 2017, it added.

Households that consume 200 kWh will notice a decrease of P5.72 in their monthly bill. Those with a 300-kWh consumption can expect a decrease of P8.58; those with 400 kWh, P11.44; and those with 500 kWh, P14.13.