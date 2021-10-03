Meralco, DILG seek stable power supply

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) are intensifying their partnership to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity especially at a time when it is needed the most.

The tie-up between Meralco and the DILG aims to ensure that the metro's roads are cleared of electric poles obstructing traffic flow.

In December last year, both parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to achieve this goal.

The MoU enjoined the DILG, its units and Meralco to work together to address public concerns affecting the power distributor's services and customers such as illegal connections that usually cause fires, delays in issuance of permits, and the need to relocate electric poles due to government projects.

“The end goal is of course addressing these public safety issues through partnership. The DILG has the authority to supervise LGUs (local government units), as well as the police. Meralco has the infrastructure and technical resources. So with all that in play, the horizon for collaboration is boundless,” said Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año.

“For the public, on the other hand, we envision the benefit in terms of public safety. We want to enforce existing laws against pilferage and work on a host of other issues that are of public concern,” he added.

According to Año, most of these public safety issues had been addressed by rules earlier adopted and that what is needed is a stricter and more faithful implementation of existing legislations.

A case in point is illegal electricity connections. The Anti-Pilferage of Electricity and Theft of Transmission Lines/Materials Act was enacted in 1994, providing stiff punishment to those who will violate it.

Likewise, the Anti-Obstruction of Power Lines Act mandates local government units (LGUs) to ensure that electricity distribution lines' corridors are free from structural obstructions.

“On DILG's part, and to operationalize the partnership with Meralco, we have issued a Memorandum to our LGUs and the PNP dated January 25, 2021, directing them to assist in the enforcement of this law. Specifically, we directed the police to assist LGUs and electric distribution utilities, including Meralco, to inspect electric facilities and identify the violators of the law,” Año said.

Año said the rest of the country will benefit from the framework and best practices that have taken shape from the partnership between the DILG and Meralco.

The framework will be used as a template for cooperation between DILG regional offices and distribution utilities operating their jurisdictions.

“The electricity provided by Meralco powers homes, hospitals and businesses, and so we want an uninterrupted conveyance of electricity,” said Año.