Meralco extends ‘no disconnection’ policy until May 14

THE Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) on Thursday announced that it was extending its no disconnection policy until mid-May after the government retained the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces.

“Given the current situation and the extended MECQ, we continue to take into consideration the challenges our customers are facing amid these difficult times. Thus, we will continue to put on hold all disconnection activities until May 14, 2021,” Ferdinand Geluz, Meralco first vice president and chief commercial officer, said in a statement.

“We hope this additional extension will help ease the burden of our customers, while providing the necessary relief and additional time for them to settle their bills,” he added.

Geluz also said Meralco will continue to be very considerate during this period and vowed to assist its customers in need of help with their concerns.

Likewise, vital operations such as meter reading will continue, as ordered by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), and that it will work round the clock to serve its customers.

“Meralco business operations, including meter reading and bill delivery activities, will continue throughout the MECQ. Our continued operations will ensure that actual consumption for the month will be billed accordingly. But rest assured there will be strict implementation of health protocols in order to safeguard the health and safety of both customers and our personnel,” Geluz said.