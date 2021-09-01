Meralco extends ‘no disconnection’ policy until Sept 7

THE Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) extended its no disconnection policy until September 7.

Meralco made the announcement on Tuesday after the government extended the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and the provinces of Laguna, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, and Lucena City in Quezon to the same date.

“Meralco will continue vital operations such as meter reading, bill delivery, and service crews will continue to work around the clock to serve its customers,” said the power distributor in its advisory.

“Meralco encourages customers to reach out, so they can discuss and help clarify their concerns, and even come up with payment terms, if really needed,” it added.

Meralco said it remains to be very considerate during this period and vowed to assist customers.

When Metro Manila and adjacent areas were placed under the most stringent quarantine in early August, Meralco announced the suspension of disconnection activities in its franchise areas.