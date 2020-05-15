Meralco on high May billing: Meter reading accurate, transparent

MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco) on Friday assured its customers that its meter reading for May was accurate and transparent, amid complaints of high charges reflected in the billing for the month.

Meralco Business Centers is now open accepting service applications, payments, and other services. Meralco Kamuning branch in Quezon city have safety procedures such as “No Mask, No Entry” rule, Social Distancing and Temperature Check upon entering. Photo by John Orven Verdote

Meralco spokesman Joe Zaldarriaga in a statement said the bill might be higher because of increased consumption in the wake of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) when people stayed at home to prevent coronavirus infection.

He added that the extremely hot weather prompted the regular use of cooling devices like fans air conditioners, which most households would use six to eight hours per day before ECQ, and could be used for 12 to 24 hours per day during the ECQ.

Meralco deferred meter reading and deliveries following the imposition of the Luzon-wide lockdown.

March and April bills were estimated based on the average daily consumption over the past three months — December 2019, and January and February 2020 — which were considered “low consumption” months as these were significantly cooler months compared to the summer months of March, April and May.

“The May bill is a result of the actual kWh (kilowatt-hour) consumption from the current meter reading, with adjustments already reflected from the previous estimated consumption. This total, which is already based on the true and actual readings, is what customers actually see in the May bill. That is why you may notice a rise in the total amount due,” it added.

Sought for comment, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said the Department of Energy was awaiting Meralco’s response to the complaints which the agency received as well.

“We’re not passing any conclusion. We’re still awaiting for that reply but we are aware of the complaints being raised,” he told reporters during a virtual presser on Friday.

“Well, we’re trying to get it as soon as possible… immediately so that hindi na tayo magkaroon ng mga (so as to not have any) wrong assumptions,” he added.

But the Energy chief said the average could not be higher than a customer’s highest electricity charge for a particular month.

