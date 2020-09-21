Meralco pays P19M fine for quarantine ‘bill shock’

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has paid the P19 million fine imposed by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) in connection with its “failure to clearly indicate” that its charges during the early months of enhanced community quarantine were just estimates, resulting to the so-called “bill-shock.”

Meralco also failed to comply with the ERC’s order to allow customers to pay in installments, according to the ERC.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, Meralco said it has paid the amount imposed in the decision of the ERC. Meralco spokesperson Joe Zaldarriaga, in a text message to INQUIRER.net, also confirmed on Monday the payment of the fine.

ERC earlier said that the Meralco violated the directives that the regulator issued during the community quarantine from March to July.

“Meralco’s neglect to provide accurate and timely information, especially during this time of pandemic has created chaos and confusion to most of the electricity consuming public,” ERC Chair Agnes Devanadera earlier said.

