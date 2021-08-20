Meralco response to appeal to waive August power rate hike awaited

House Deputy Minority leader and Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate on Friday lamented that the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has yet to respond to the appeal to waive the power rate hike it plans to implement this month.

On August 10, Zarate urged Meralco to waive its fifth consecutive power rate hike which he said will be another burden to Filipinos who are suffering the impact of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila.

“Meralco still has no response to our proposal for it to waive the power rate hike for August especially that we are still under a hard lockdown,” the lawmaker said.

Due to an increase in transmission charges, Meralco earlier announced it will hike power rates this month by 9.65 centavos per kilowatt-hour (kWh), bringing the rate to P9.0036/kWh from July’s P8.9071/kWh.

This is equivalent to an increase of around P19 in the total bill of a residential customer consuming 200 kWh.

“This is the problem with EPIRA (Electric Power Industry Reform Act) and the deregulation. Our regulatory agencies, DOE and ERC, are apparently becoming or made useless or inutile to prevent these increases in the midst of a grave crisis aggravated by the pandemic,” the lawmaker said, referring to the Department of Energy and the Energy Regulatory Commission.

Zarate earlier claimed that despite lockdowns brought by the pandemic, Meralco earned P21.71 billion in electricity sales.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

He added that waiving the power rate hike will not mean the closure or bankruptcy of the power company.