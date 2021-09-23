Meralco resumes disconnection activities in Metro Manila

THE Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) announced on Thursday that disconnection activities will resume in the National Capital Region (NCR) but will remain suspended in five other areas.

Meralco said the suspension will remain in Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Lucena City in Quezon until September 30. These areas are under modified enhanced community quarantine.

Meralco also assured customers that disconnection activities will remain suspended in areas that will be placed under granular lockdown by their local government units (LGUs).

Disconnection activities in NCR will resume with the delivery of notices for unpaid overdue bills next week.

The disconnection notices will give customers enough time to settle or reach out for assistance.

“We encourage customers with billing concerns to reach out, so we can assist them and even come up with payment terms if needed. We will continue to be very considerate of the challenges our customers are facing amid these difficult times,” Ferdinand Geluz, Meralco first vice president and chief commercial officer, said.

Meralco crew will also continue to be on standby 24/7 to respond to any emergencies and reports.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

The company said its customers may get in touch conveniently and safely by sending a private or direct message through Meralco Facebook and Twitter accounts, or by calling the 16211 hotline.

If they still need to go to the Meralco Business Centers (BCs), they may book an online appointment through the Meralco website for a safe and hassle-free transaction.

Meralco BCs are open to accept payments, applications and customer assistance. Business hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday and 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays for payment transactions only.