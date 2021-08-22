Meralco suspends disconnection in MECQ areas

FOLLOWING the government’s declaration of modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Laguna from August 21 to 31, the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) will also suspend disconnection activities in these areas until the end of the month.

Disconnection activities are also suspended in other areas earlier placed under MECQ, particularly Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal and Lucena City until August 31, 2021.

Earlier, Meralco suspended disconnection activities in Cavite, Rizal, Lucena City and Laguna after the government placed the areas under the strictest enhanced community quarantine August 6 to 15. The power distributor also imposed its no disconnection policy in NCR in light of the MECQ implementation from August 1 to 15.

“For customers in areas under GCQ (general community quarantine), Meralco will continue to be very considerate during this period and vowed to assist customers with their concerns,” the company said.

Meralco also vowed to continue vital operations such as meter reading and bill delivery.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has extended the strict lockdowns in many areas in light of the transmission of the Delta coronavirus variant in the country.

On Friday, the country logged a record high 17,231 Covid-19 cases, and 16,694 on Saturday, according to the Department of Health.



