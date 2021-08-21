Meralco suspends disconnections in MECQ areas until end–Aug

THE Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) extended its suspension of disconnection activities in areas that have been placed under strict lockdowns until the end of August.

Meralco issued its notice after the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) placed the National Capital Region (NCR) and Laguna under a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) from ECQ from August 21 to 31.

Meralco also issued the same notice for other areas that had been placed under MECQ like Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal and Lucena City until August 31.

Meralco suspended disconnection activities in Cavite, Rizal, Lucena City and Laguna after the government placed these areas on ECQ from August 6 to 15.

“For customers in areas under GCQ (general community quarantine) Meralco will continue to be very considerate during this period and vowed to assist customers with their concerns,” the company said.

Meralco also vowed to continue vital operations such as meter reading and bill delivery.

The IATF extended the strict lockdowns in many areas in view of the highly transmissible of the Delta variant.



On Friday, the country logged a record high 17,231 Covid-19 cases in a single day, bringing the country’s total infections to 1,807,800, according to the Department of Health (DoH).