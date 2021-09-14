Meralco urged to waive September power rat hike

BAYAN Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate urged the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) to waive the power rate increase for September.

Meralco has announced an increase of P0.1055 per kilowatt-hour (KWh) this month. It said that typical residential customers consuming 200 kWh will have an increase of P21 in their total bill.

The power rate increase “will certainly add yet another burden to consumers, who are already electrified by rising cost of living due to the pandemic-aggravated crisis”, Zarate said.

“Our call is for Meralco to waive these power rate increases”, the lawmaker said.

Zarate said that Meralco would still earn profit “but it would not be as large and it would definitely not cause their bankruptcy.”