Meralco waives convenience fee

MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco) has waived the convenience fee levied on its customers who pay electricity bills through the power distributor’s online application.

In a letter to Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, Meralco President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Espinosa said the company would shoulder the P47 convenience fee during the duration of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) from March 16 to May 15.

The convenience fee paid during the ECQ period will be refunded, Espinosa said.

When asked if the period will be extended, Meralco spokesman Joe Zaldarriaga said that “After May 15, all our business centers and many payment options are already available, So there is a vast choice already for consumers.”

The Department of Energy (DoE) earlier ordered Meralco to explain the levying of a convenience fee .

This, after the DoE’s Consumer Welfare and Promotion Office received several reports regarding high charges reflected in the customers’ bills during the Luzon-wide lockdown as well as the payment of a P47 transaction fee for bill payments via the Meralco app.

“Parang hindi po naging convenience ito, parang naging isang pabigat sa bulsa ng ating mga consumers. (It doesn’t seem to be a convenience but rather a burden on our consumers’ budget),” Cusi said in a video message posted on the DoE’s social media accounts on Tuesday.

Meralco vowed to be more “sensitive and shall be ever mindful of the best interest and well-being of our customers.”

Aside from the Meralco app, customers can pay their bills at Meralco Business Centers, Bayad Center branches and partners, authorized banks and by using credit cards.